The Jacksonville Jaguars spent Thursday playing damage control after a fascinating rumor entered the sphere.

The Pittsburgh Steelers reportedly tried to pursue Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Jacksonville’s top pick in 2021 has a 9-figure contract and has played well. But is it already time to go?

No, say the Jaguars.

ESPN’s Michael DiRocco posted on X Thursday that there’s “no chance” the Jaguars trade Lawrence.,

The Jaguars drafted Trevor Lawrence with the first overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Lawrence had enjoyed a touted career at Clemson, where he won a National Championship during the 2018 season. Lawrence returned to the National Title Game in 2019, but Joe Burrow and the LSU TIgers dismantled him and his Tigers in New Orleans. Lawrence made the Playoff again in 2020, but Justin Fields and Ohio State took them down.

Lawrence led the Jaguars to a playoff appearance in the 2022 NFL season. They stunned Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers but then lost to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. Since then, the Jaguars haven’t made it back to the NFL Playoffs. The Houston Texans have won the AFC South in each of the last two seasons. It looks like they might be due for a three-peat, while Jacksonville continues to mire in their own muck.

Nonetheless, the Jags have insisted that Lawrence won’t be made available. So now, all we can do is wait to see if they keep their word or not.

That was quite the emphatic denial, though, so anything now would look out of ordinary.