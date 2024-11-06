Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

With Jacksonville Jaguars star quarterback Trevor Lawrence dealing with a bit of an injury, it sounds like the team has decided to bring in a veteran quarterback to add some depth behind him.

On Wednesday morning, the Jacksonville Jaguars announced that they had signed veteran quarterback C.J. Beathard.

“We have signed QB C.J. Beathard to the 53-man roster from Miami’s practice squad. We have placed WR Devin Duvernay on the Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return List and opened his 21-day practice period,” the team said in a post on X, the social media website that was formerly known as Twitter.

Beathard will be promoted to the team’s active 53-man roster after the team signed him off of the Miami Dolphins practice squad.

This news comes as the Jaguars announced that Lawrence will be limited in practice on Wednesday, putting his status for Sunday’s game in question.

“Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence will be limited in practice today due to what Doug Pederson is calling an upper body injury. Pederson said it’s too early to say if Lawrence will play Sunday,” Adam Schefter of ESPN said in a post on X.

Beathard is not expected to compete for the starting spot, but is expected to add depth behind Lawrance and backup quarterback Mac Jones.

While Beathard was on the Dolphins’ practice squad, he actually has plenty of experience as a starter.

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

Throughout his six-year NFL career, Beathard has started 13 games, posting a 3-10 record in those performances.

We’ll have to see whether or not he will be active for the team on Sunday.

[Adam Schefter, Jacksonville Jaguars]