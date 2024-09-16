Credit: David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

The Jacksonville Jaguars have allowed the negative momentum of last season’s collapse to bleed into this year. The Jaguars moved to 0-2 on Sunday afternoon following an 18-13 loss to the Cleveland Browns.

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence had an up-and-down performance. The young gunslinger finished 14-of-30 for 220 passing yards but took a safety down three points in the final two minutes of the game that all but sealed the deal. The Jaguars’ only touchdown of the game came on a 4-yard run from running back Travis Etienne Jr.

After the game, Lawrence didn’t mince words about the performance.

“We suck right now, so I’m pretty shocked,” Lawrence said according to Fox News. “Obviously, we had a great offseason, great training camp, and we’ve got to figure it out. We know we’ve got a good group, we’ve got good players, and we can be a really good offense, but clearly we’re not. Everybody has got to take accountability, look in the mirror, and fix it. I’ve got to play better. I’m the leader of this offense. It’s on me. The wideouts got to play better, the line has got to play better, running backs got to play better, we’ve got to coach better.

“It’s everybody, honestly. But we’re standing around, we’ve got to take charge. We’re standing around waiting on somebody to make a play. Defense is playing their a– off the last two weeks. If a team doesn’t score more than 20 points, we should win every week. We can’t finish in the red zone today, too many mistakes, getting in and out of the huddle, communication wasn’t good. It’s a lot of things. Fortunately, or unfortunately, it’s what p—es you off after the game, a lot of it we control. We control it, but we’re not doing it right.

“Until we do it right, it’s a different story. We know the things we’ve got to work on, and we’ve got to find a rhythm as an offense. Too many good players to perform like that, really the last two weeks.”

Last week the Jags fell to the Miami Dolphins after failing to score in the second half. Lawrence recently signed a $275 million extension and knows Jacksonville expects a better return.

It’ll be interesting to see if Lawrence can get the team back on track against the Buffalo Bills on September 23.

[Fox]