Credit: David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

Jacksonville Jaguars team owner Shad Khan does not want to wait around for success from his team.

During a recent press conference, Shad Khan made it very clear that he expects the team to win now, saying boldly that he believes that this year’s squad is the best and most talented team the Jacksonville Jaguars have ever fielded.

“About a month ago we celebrated the city’s partnership with the Jaguars and the approval of funding for the new stadium of the future,” Khan said in the latest episode of the team’s in-house video series, The Hunt (via NFL.com). “So, I met with the reporters and the discussion obviously quickly turned to football and I was quoted, ‘For us, winning now is the expectation.’ So really I [have] been looking forward to tonight to set the record straight. I was not misquoted. And let me just repeat, winning now is the expectation. . . .

“Make no mistake, this is the best team assembled by the Jacksonville Jaguars, ever. Best players, best coaches. But most importantly, let’s prove it by winning now.”

Those are some shockingly bold words from the owner. We’ll have to see whether or not the team lives up to them.

[Jacksonville Jaguars]