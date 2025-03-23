Nov 3, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars helmets on the sidelines against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The Jacksonville Jaguars were one of the most disappointing teams in the NFL last season. Despite securing franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence to an extension, the Jags went 4-13 on the season.

Many expected the Jags to be one of the most aggressive teams this offseason to get things turned around as quickly as possible. According to Pro Football Talk, that’s exactly what’s happening.

“The Jaguars are the only team that hasn’t re-signed an unrestricted free agent this year,” the outlet reported on Saturday.

Fans reacted to the news on social media.

“Definitely interesting to see the Jaguars holding off. Maybe they are trying to avoid the high risk contracts and are focusing on building through the draft. They do have the most draft picks this year,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“Did you see who our Gm was for the past 5 years? There is a reason for this lol,” another fan added.

“New regime who may not think highly of the previous one. I’m cool with it,” one fan added.

“Yes back to back (horrible) seasons and a new front office and coaching staff will do that,” someone else wrote.

It’ll be interesting to see if the roster overhaul pays dividends for Jacksonville next season.