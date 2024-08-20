Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

The New England Patriots still have to make a decision on whether veteran Jacoby Brissett or rookie Drake Maye will be the team’s starting quarterback this upcoming season, but that isn’t stopping Brissett from acting as if he is the starter anyway.

During a recent press conference, Jacoby Brissett was asked for his reaction to the team’s upcoming quarterback decision, and he made it pretty clear that he is operating as if he will be the starter until he is told otherwise.

“I still treat myself as if I’m the starter,” Brissett said according to Pro Football Talk.

Brissett indicated that he is not concerning himself with the upcoming quarterback decision and is simply controlling what he can control.

“I can’t worry about that,” Brissett said. “I just go out there and do my job. I’ve been in this league long enough, and a lot of crazy things have happened in my career so far, and I wouldn’t be shocked by anything. But at the same time, I’m enjoying this process, putting my best foot forward, and just letting the chips fall where they may. . . . I don’t really worry about the competition.”

The Patriots have indicated that they will officially name a starter before the regular season begins.

