Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

It sounds like the Jacksonville Jaguars will be without Trevor Lawrence this weekend.

On Thursday afternoon, NFL insider Ian Rapoport offered an update on Lawrence’s injury status.

While Rapoport corrected a report from Jay Gruden indicating that Trevor Lawrence had a shoulder surgery scheduled, he did indicate that it’s unlikely Lawrence plays this weekend.

“No surgery scheduled, Jay. There are several options immediate and down the road. That’s one of them. He’s considered day-to-day with a left shoulder,” Rapoport said in a post on X, the social media website that was formerly known as Twitter.

“But as he considers these options, Trevor Lawrence will likely not play Sunday. Mac Jones is the backup,” Rapoport continued.

As Rapoport indicated, Mac Jones is expected to serve as the team’s quarterback in Lawrence’s place if he is unable to play.

Behind both of them, the team added a bit of depth this week as they signed veteran quarterback Nick Mullens off the Miami Dolphins practice squad.

This season, Lawrence has c0mpleted 61.3 percent of his passes this season for 2,004 yards with 11 touchdowns and six interceptions.

Lawrence has also performed well on the ground for the Jaguars, rushing for 113 yards with three touchdowns.

We’ll have to see how the team performs without him during this weekend’s game against the Minnesota Vikings.

