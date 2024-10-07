Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

New England Patriots defensive captain Jabrill Peppers is facing some serious and quite disturbing charges after police responded to an altercation this weekend.

According to a report from ESPN, Jabrill Peppers is facing some serious charges including strangulation and drug possession after an altercation at a residence on early Saturday morning.

Police said that the New England Patriots captain will be charged with “assault and battery, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, strangulation, and possession of a Class B substance believed to be cocaine.”

Police did not announce news of the arrest until Monday morning, and New England Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo offered his reaction to the news during a radio interview on Monday morning.

“He called me that morning. I knew what was going on,” head coach Jerod Mayo told sports radio WEEI on Monday, according to ESPN.

“We’ve informed the NFL what was going on and we’re still gathering information. … I don’t think anyone knows the facts or anything like that. It’s a process.”

Peppers did not play in Sunday afternoon’s loss to the Miami Dolphins. He was limited all week in practice as a result of a shoulder injury and was ruled out on Saturday.

It’s not clear whether or not his absence from the lineup was related to his arrest or was simply a result of his injury.

[ESPN]