Via ABC7

The iconic “Hollywood” sign in Los Angeles, California could be at risk as a new fire has broken out in Hollywood Hills.

A series of wildfires raging across Los Angeles County have destroyed over a thousand homes, businesses, and other structures, resulting in at least two fatalities. These fires are among the most devastating in the region’s recent history and remain uncontrolled and uncontained.

Now, according to a report from KCAL in Los Angeles, another fire has erupted in Hollywood Hills.

According to KCAL, the brush fire started at 6:04 p.m. on Wednesday at around the 2300 block of Solar Drive in the Hollywood Hills and began to spread rapidly.

“This is a dangerous situation and we want them to go now,” Margaret Stewart, public information officer for the Los Angeles Fire Department, told KCAL News.

The fire very quickly 20 acres between Runyon Canyon and Wattles Park and triggered mandatory evacuation orders just 12 minutes after residents were warned that an evacuation order could be imminent.

The flames have been rapidly spreading across the Los Angeles area fueled by the strong Santa Ana winds. While the lives, safety, and property of everyone in the area is the primary concern, this also has significant ramifications for the upcoming NFL playoffs, as well.

The Los Angeles Rams will face the Minnesota Vikings in Los Angeles on Monday night in the Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs. While the game is currently set to be played as scheduled, the NFL released a statement indicating that these plans could change.

“The NFL’s priority is the safety of the Los Angeles community. We are grateful for the tireless efforts of the first responders. Our hearts are with Los Angeles and everyone affected by the fires,” the NFL said in a statement.

“We continue to prepare to play the Vikings-Rams game as scheduled Monday night at SoFi Stadium. As with all games, there are contingency plans in place in the event a change in location is needed. In this instance, the game would be played on Monday night at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ, if necessary.”

“We will continue to closely monitor developments in the area and will remain in contact with public officials, both clubs and the NFLPA”

Our thoughts and prayers go out to anyone impacted by the fires.