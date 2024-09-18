Josh Morgan-USA TODAY

Earlier this month, pop sensation Taylor Swift officially endorsed Kamala Harris over Donald Trump in the upcoming presidential election, sparking quite a creepy reaction from billionaire Elon Musk. And Hillary Clinton is not happy with Musk’s comments.

Taylor Swift signed her post “Childless Cat Lady,” which is a reference to a comment from Trump’s running mate JD Vance about single women in the United States.

Elon Musk had a pretty strange response to this comment from Swift, suggesting that he would impregnate the pop sensation.

“Fine Taylor… you win… I will give you a child and guard your cats with my life,” Musk said.

During a recent appearance on Kara Swisher’s podcast, Hillary Clinton called these comments from Musk “really rotten and creepy,” as she condemn Donald Trump and Musk for their opposition to Swift.

“When I see Trump, or I see him, this whole cast of MAGA characters, and especially the so-called masters of the universe in the technology world… misogyny is such a part of their worldview, and they gravitate toward toughness and brutality and machoism. And you know, here’s Taylor Swift, a self-made billionaire who brings joy to people and who imparts life lessons, particularly to girls and women… They can’t stand it,” Clinton said.

“I think [Swift’s endorsement] was really going to trigger Trump. If it had happened before the debate it would have overpowered the debate. The fact that it happened right after the debate and just added to Kamala’s momentum must have just set them all off.”

Clearly, Clinton was not impressed by these comments from Musk.

