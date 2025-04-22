Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Vikings are going through a soft reset just one season after having a shot at the number one overall seed in the NFC heading into the last week of the season. The Vikings’ starting quarterback from last season’s improbable run, Sam Darnold, is with the Seattle Seahawks now.’

J.J. McCarthy, as long as he is healthy enough to play, is expected to step in and replace Darnold. Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell has repeatedly affirmed his faith in McCarthy, and now one of the young QB’s teammates is talking about how the team is going to have to hit a new level.

“There’s a foundation that’s been set that you can notice it — things operate pretty smoothly,” said Vikings star safety Harrison Smith, per the team’s official website, “and the people here are giving high-level effort and winning a lot of ball games,” Smith said. “But there’s another level that we need to get to, and in this business, you have to do it right now.

“It’s not like, ‘Oh, you know, year one was good. Let’s just keep trying,’ ” Smith continued, imitating a timid, soft-spoken voice. “It’s got to happen right now.

“I think moving forward, that emphasis of ‘Turn it up a little bit to a level we haven’t been before’ — that is necessary to get where we want to go.”

Smith is confident he knows what it takes to win, which will be fundamental experience for the team in McCarthy’s first season helming things on the other side fo the ball.

“It’s not like, ‘Oh, you know, year one was good. Let’s just keep trying,’ ” Smith continued, imitating a timid, soft-spoken voice. “It’s got to happen right now. I think moving forward, that emphasis of, ‘Turn it up a little bit to a level we haven’t been before’ — that is necessary to get where we want to go.”

If the Vikings can replicate last season’s surprising success, there’s no reason they can’t get to whatever level they need to.