Aug 10, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) scrambles against the Las Vegas Raiders in the second quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Vikings are gearing up for their first season with J.J. McCarthy as the starting quarterback, after what shouldv’e been his rookie season was derailed by a meniscus injury he suffered in the preseason.

Vikings defensive tackle Harrison Phillips witnessed the rise of Josh Allen, as the pair were in the same Buffalo Bills draft class. Now, Phillips is witnessing another young quarterback develop into a star, and he can’t help but notice some similarities.

“I’ve commented before about [how] he came to me the week after his injury to try to learn more about the defense,” Phillips said, according to SI.com. “Asking those great questions. He’s really stepped up in the personal power role [this year].

“In the locker room, I’m constantly seeing him go up to new guys, to new players, dapping each other up, sitting on the couches, and just having conversation. Where last year it was off to rehab, off to meetings. He understands that we have to build a family here and that you can’t have unique results without unique relationships.

“And then man, he’s got some confidence. And he reminds me of Josh Allen when I was with him in Buffalo, coming into his own and understanding the power that he has to lead this organization, and he’s doing a fantastic job doing that.”

There’s no question that McCarthy has a long way to go if he wants to be considered the same caliber of quarterback as Allen, but Vikings fans will take comfort knowing that he’s on the right trajectory.

Phillips isn’t the first Vikings player to speak highly of McCarthy, with star wide receiver Justin Jefferson saying that McCarthy is stepping into his role as the starter well.

It’ll be interesting to see how McCarthy’s first season as a professional unfolds.