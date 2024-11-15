Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas City Chiefs are the NFL’s last unbeaten team as they look to win their third Super Bowl in a row.

Unfortunately, one of the team’s key pieces is set to miss multiple weeks with a knee injury, according to one prominent league insider.

“Sources: (Chiefs) kicker Harrison Butker is expected to miss 3-4 weeks and is likely headed to injured reserve with a left knee injury. Kansas City will have a new kicker Sunday at Buffalo,” reported Tom Pelissero on Thursday.

Fans reacted to Kanas City’s tough break on social media.

“It doesn’t matter since they still have the officials,” one fan said on Twitter, noting how the Chiefs always appear to get beneficial calls from officials during big moments in their games.

“Butker was the sacrifice to beat the broncos i knew it all,” another fan added.

“And here come the thousand comments on why Harrison Butker is the worst person in the NFL for stating what was common sense to everyone on Earth until 100 years ago. Something everyone actually still believes but simply won’t admit. This is why Trump won. The delusional mania” added one fan who couldn’t just keep things about football.

It’ll be interesting to see if being down a kicker costs the Chiefs big time in a critical moment during the home stretch of the season.