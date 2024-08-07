Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports

Earlier this year, Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker went viral on social media after a controversial graduation speech at a Catholic college in which he criticized transgender people, mocked LGBTQ Pride Month, and suggested that the most important role for women is as homemakers. And he is standing by those comments.

During a recent press conference, Harrison Butker doubled down on those comments as he indicated that during the offseason, he intends to continue talking about issues that are important to him.

“I’m going to stand behind what it is I’m saying,” Butker told reporters on Wednesday according to Adam Teicher of ESPN. “I kind of look at the offseason as a little bit of a maybe five-month period where I can just represent me as Harrison Butker as a faithful Catholic. And then obviously when it gets to the season, I try to focus as much as I can on football and not being a distraction for the Chiefs.”

Butker pointed to his “platform” as a professional football player, and made it clear that he feels an obligation to use that platform to share his beliefs.

“So with that comes people that want me to state what I believe to be very important,” Butker said.

So during the offseason, fans can expect Butker to be a bit more vocal than during the season.

