Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports

Earlier this year, Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker sparked controversy when he gave a commencement address in which he criticized transgender people, mocked LGBTQ Pride Month, and suggested that the most important role for women is as homemakers. The speech left some calling for the Chiefs to release the star kicker, but instead, they’ve done the opposite.

On Monday, the Kansas City Chiefs announced a contract extension for the star kicker, locking him up for the next four years and giving him a significant raise in the process.

“A new deal in KC: Chiefs are signing standout kicker Harrison Butker to a four-year, $25.6 million extension that includes $17.75 million guaranteed, per sources. The deal ties Butker to KC through the 2028 season. Butker represented and negotiated the deal himself,” NFL insider Adam Schefter of ESPN said in a post on X, the social media website that was formerly known as Twitter.

A new deal in KC: Chiefs are signing standout kicker Harrison Butker to a four-year, $25.6 million extension that includes $17.75 million guaranteed, per sources. The deal ties Butker to KC through the 2028 season. Butker represented and negotiated the deal himself. pic.twitter.com/LOTPxqqJIa — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 5, 2024

Over the past several years, Butker has emerged as one of the most dominant and consistent kickers in the entire league and has proven to be a valuable asset for the team.

We’ll have to see how he is able to perform this season after signing the big contract.

[Adam Schefter]