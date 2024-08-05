Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Earlier this year, there were some calling for the Kansas City Chiefs to part ways with star kicker Harrison Butker after a controversial graduation speech in which he criticized transgender people, mocked LGBTQ Pride Month, and suggested that the most important role for women is as homemakers. But it sounds like the team has decided to give him a new contract in a raise, instead.

After standing by Harrison Butker despite his controversial opinions earlier this year, the Chiefs announced a clear and final decision on his future with the team as they signed him to a new four-year contract and gave him a significant pay raise.

“A new deal in KC: Chiefs are signing standout kicker Harrison Butker to a four-year, $25.6 million extension that includes $17.75 million guaranteed, per sources. The deal ties Butker to KC through the 2028 season. Butker represented and negotiated the deal himself,” NFL insider Adam Schefter of ESPN said in a post on X, the social media website that was formerly known as Twitter.

Obviously, this is a pretty significant announcement from Chiefs, and the NFL world had a lot to say about it on social media as a result.

Clearly, the Chiefs intend to stick with Butker despite the controversy this offseason.

