Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker is a devoted Catholic and has made it quite clear that he is against abortion and other forms of birth control due to his faith. As a result, he seems to have a problem with Donald Trump.

In a recent post, Harrison Butker appeared to criticize Donald Trump for his stance on reproductive rights. Butker shared a post from Trump promising that his administration would be “great for women and their reproductive rights,” and he seemed to criticize that stance.

“No party or candidate is perfect. I implore my fellow Catholic @JDVance to help bring the Republican Party back in line with the foundational platform that all life is valuable and there can be no compromise when it comes to defending the unborn,” Butker said in a post on X, the social media website that was formerly known as Twitter.

But that doesn’t mean Butker won’t be voting for Trump in the upcoming election as he quoted Father Chad Ripperger by saying “Our obligation is to vote for the lesser of two evils because voting for a lesser evil preserves the good that could be potentially lost.”

Clearly, Butker does not like everything about Trump, but he likes enough to support him in the election.

