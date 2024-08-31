Dec 17, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; A detailed view of a New York Giants helmet before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

On Friday, the New York Giants decided to bring back an important piece from this past season in a move that should fully solidify what is seemingly an up-and-coming unit on defense.

Each of the past three seasons, former first-round pick Adoree’ Jackson has served as a starting cornerback for the Giants. This past season, Jackson started 14 games, recording one interception, eight pass deflections, and forcing one fumble.

This was seemingly enough for the Giants to have interest in bringing him back for the 2024-25 NFL season. On Friday, the team decided to sign him to a one-year deal.

It’s a move that makes sense for Jackson for a few reasons. Not only does he have familiarity with the Giants organization. But he has also spent time with new defensive coordinator Shane Bowen, who came over from the Tennessee Titans where the two spent time together previously.

It can be argued that Jackson hasn’t exactly lived up to his expectations as a former first round pick. While he has been a solid starter-level cornerback, he hasn’t exactly gone to the next level just yet.

Could a breakout be coming for Jackson in his eighth NFL season? Only time will tell. But it’s hard to argue that this move should help the Giants defense for at least this coming season.

