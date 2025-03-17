Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

After a less-than-stellar season with the Cleveland Browns that saw him struggle with turnover issues, veteran quarterback Jameis Winston is looking for his next home in the NFL.

Now, it appears that Winston has his eyes set on New York City, according to a report by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

“Free-agent QB Jameis Winston is scheduled to visit the #Giants on Tuesday, per sources. While the New York braintrust waits for Aaron Rodgers’ decision, it‘s continuing to visit with alternatives: Joe Flacco, Russell Wilson and now Winston, the former No. 1 overall pick,” Pelissero wrote on Twitter on Monday.

Fans reacted to the news on social media.

“The Giants should sign Jameis Winston, then trade for Joe Milton and use Jameis as the bridge QB. Take your shot and see if you can develop Milton,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“I’m completely on board with this. Jameis is a proven gunslinger in a would-be-fun 2025 offense… Nabers would have 1500 yards,” wrote someone else.

“Yes sir! A leader for a childish coaching staff and team. If he can just see the field a little better….. he can make any throw everywhere on the field!” another fan added.

“Flacco isn’t a starter and Wilson proved he needs a really strong core to succeed. Jameis is the best option,” one fan added.

It’ll be interesting to see how the meeting goes.