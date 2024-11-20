Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Earlier this week, the New York Giants made the decision to bench their starting quarterback, Daniel Jones.

But rather than turning to Jones’ top backup, Drew Lock, the Giants made the move to insert their No. 3 quarterback into the starting lineup, with Tommy DeVito set to start New York’s matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Lock was asked about being bypassed in favor of DeVito. And the former Missouri star admitted to being confused by the decision, especially considering what he was led to believe when he first signed with the Giants last offseason.

“That’s a question I might still have for myself,” Lock said. “It was expressed to me I was going to be the [No.] 2. It’s just an interesting situation. Not much I can really say about it besides I’m going to be here for him. We’re still communicating, still very good friends, believe it or not. I’m going to be here for him, this team needs to get a win. You start winning, everything gets a little better around here.”

Drew Lock is asked about not being named the starting quarterback after Daniel Jones was benched when he was told he'd be the backup: "That's a question that I might still have for myself. It was expressed to me that I was going to be QB2. Interesting situation.."

While Giants head coach Brian Daboll pointed to DeVito’s performance last season as a reason for his promotion, that raises the question of why New York signed Lock this past offseason in the first place. It’s also worth noting that considering they’re out of playoff contention, it actually behooves the Giants to lose, as it would secure a higher draft pick for New York next offseason.

