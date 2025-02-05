Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

As we approach the 2025 NFL Draft, the New York Giants have been linked to several quarterback prospects throughout the predraft process. And while star wide receiver Malik Nabers is in full support of a quarterback of the future in New York, he also sees the importance of the right veteran quarterback in town to mentor whatever young quarterback comes to town.

The Giants find themselves in the enviable position of holding the No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

While in most years this would set the Giants up perfectly to take a surefire quarterback of the future, the 2025 draft class has largely been thought of as a class that is weaker at the top when it comes to quarterback prospects.

Largely, most draft experts view Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders as the only surefire quarterback prospects at the top of the draft.

This could put the Giants in a position where they would need to trade up to a top-two pick to get their guy in the first round. Or, they could potentially reach on a quarterback prospect at their pick or wait until the second round to select their quarterback of the future.

Whatever the situation may be, Nabers wants whatever young quarterback comes into town to have a mentor at the position to teach them the ropes as a rookie.

“I would want to have a vet in there,” Nabers said in a conversation with Pro Football Talk on Wednesday. “If we decide to pick a rookie, in my eye I would want a vet to be in that same room with that rookie teaching him some stuff so when he’s out there — he’s not just out there in his head [thinking] he has to be the savior of this team. That’s a lot to put on a rookie.”

We have certainly seen in the past that rookie quarterbacks without the proper mentorship can have their fair share of struggles.

So if the Giants do bring in a rookie, it does make a ton of sense to also bring in an established veteran as well to help lead the organization in the right direction.