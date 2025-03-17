Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

The New York Giants are a quarterback-needy team. So it’s no surprise that the team will host one of the top available free agent quarterbacks.

Jameis Winston, the former No. 1 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, has hit free agency again. The former Cleveland Browns signal-caller is looking for a new place to call home.

Winston’s name has come up frequently this free agency. And on Monday, we learned the Giants are in pursuit of the former Florida State star.

Free-agent QB Jameis Winston is scheduled to visit the #Giants on Tuesday, per sources. While the New York braintrust waits for Aaron Rodgers' decision, it's continuing to visit with alternatives: Joe Flacco, Russell Wilson and now Winston, the former No. 1 overall pick.

“Free-agent QB Jameis Winston is scheduled to visit the Giants,” NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported.

Winston’s next team will be the fourth of his career. He started out with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the team that drafted him first overall a decade ago. Winston played for the Buccaneers for five seasons and threw for 5,000+ yards in his final season with the Bucs.

The former Seminole then went to New Orleans, where he gained popularity amongst the Saints fanbase. Then Winston left the Saints to play for the Cleveland Browns, where he served as a backup to Deshaun Watson. Winston saw the field frequently though in Cleveland this past season.

Those developments have helped fuel Winston into becoming one of the top available quarterbacks this offseason.

It’s just a matter now of where he goes.