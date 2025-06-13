Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants signed veteran quarterback and former Super Bowl Champion Russell Wilson, who spent most of last season as the starter for the Pittsburgh Steelers, earlier this offseason.

Still, many fans were surprised when they passed on quarterback prospect Shedeur Sanders multiple times in the draft and instead selected Jaxson Dart, who played his college ball with the Ole Miss Rebels.

Now, fans are even more upset about the decision, after Dart struggled mightily in OTAs and minicamp, according to insider John Frascella. It appears that fans are regretting the decision to go with Dart over Sanders.

“Same ppl that paid Daniel Jones and let Saquon walk somehow they became experts in Draft,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“The giants have never, in the history of their franchise, drafted a black QB. It was never happening. Or you can believe the guy with the amazing stats in college and who posted the giants cleats bombed his interview and is terrible,” one fan added.

“My theory is that organizations like the giants and saints passed on Shedeur because they knew he would move their team out of contention for a ‘generational’ QB in the next draft,” someone else added.

“Isn’t this the same organization that practically followed Shedeur’s every move for 2 yrs just to slander his name in the draft?? They said Jaxson was their guy and they better stick beside him,” another fan wrote.

It’ll be interesting to see how Dart’s career pans out.