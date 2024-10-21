Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Following a 28-3 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, the New York Giants enter Week 8 of the 2024 NFL season with a 2-5 record and in last place of the NFC East.

But despite the Giants’ playoff hopes seemingly slipping away, head coach Brian Daboll isn’t prepared to make a change at quarterback just yet, telling reporters that Daniel Jones will remain New York’s starter for next week’s matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The Daboll wouldn’t be entertaining a quarterback change comes as somewhat of a surprise, as Jones has largely been ineffective through the first seven games of the 2024 season. Starting all seven games, the former Duke star has completed 62.5 percent of his passes for 1,442 yards, six touchdown and four interceptions, adding 184 yards and 50 rushing attempts.

Should the Giants opt to make a move from Jones, it appears that Drew Lock would be next in line. The former Missouri standout was inserted into the game during Sunday’s loss to the Eagles, completing three of his eight pass attempts for six yards while fumbling twice.

With Lock proving ineffective in relief, it appears Daboll will be willing to keep Jones at the helm of the Giants’ offense for at least one more week. It will be interesting to see what happens, however, should New York lose to Pittsburgh, especially with New York possessing a potential out in Jones’ contract next offseason.

