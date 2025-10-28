Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo suffered a gruesome ankle injury in the Giants’ loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. That same night, Skattebo underwent surgery on the ankle, and “all went well” with the operation, according to ESPN and head coach Brian Daboll.

“He’s recovering, and obviously he’ll be missed, but on the road to recovery,” Daboll said, whilst still acknowledging that it won’t be easy. “He’s got a road ahead of him.”

“Thank you everyone for the support!!” Skattebo tweeted after the operation. “Surgery went well. I just want to thank the city of Philly for taking the best care of me. Every moment I spent in the hospital with family and friends, I felt loved and supported in every way … thank you to the doctors, surgeons, and staff that did their best work on me.

“This is just the beginning of my journey and I can’t wait to show you guys all about it!!! GOD has a plan for me , stick the course and it will all work itself out , BRB.”

“Devastated,” quarterback Jaxson Dart said of the season-ending injury, “That’s my boy, man. That sucks. It’s the worst part of the game.”

“It’s hard. To see one of your teammates go down like that, especially somebody like [Skattebo] who brings a lot of energy to the offense and the team in general, a lot of production goes through him. You’re going to miss him a lot,” Giants offensive lineman Greg Van Roten said.

“Then just for him personally, you feel really bad for the guy, because you know how much work he’s put in to put himself in a position to make it in the NFL and establish himself as a starter. Then, you just have one snap where you get hurt and you just know it’s a long road to recovery, and you feel for the guy.”

Hopefully, one of the league’s rising stars and most infectious personalities comes back stronger than ever.