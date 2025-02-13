Jan 4, 2015; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Detailed view of a Cincinnati Bengals helmet on the sidelines during the 2014 AFC Wild Card playoff football game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports

The Cincinnati Bengals are hoping to get things back on track after what was an extremely disappointing 2024 season. The Bengals opened the season with Super Bowl aspirations but failed to overcome a slow start and make the playoffs despite a five-game win streak to close out the year.

The potential loss of superstar wide receivers Tee Higgins and Ja’Marr Chase hung over Cincinnati all season after failing to secure either wideout to a contract extension before the season kicked off.

Now, the Bengals are going to have to stomach the potential loss of another star player, according to one prominent NFL insider.

“Bengals defensive captain and leading tackler Germaine Pratt has requested a trade, sources tell me and (Tom Pelissero). Cincinnati has been devoting resources to keeping their offensive core together and Pratt was close to DC Lou Anarumo, who was fired after last season,” reported NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport on Wednesday.

Fans reacted to the news on social media.

“Just what they need, more holes to fill. I don’t think Pratt was the issue with the defense,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“He’s someone they should trade. They can take money off the books,” added another fan.

“This is not one of the defensive players I want to see gone. Him and Wilson have made the lb core solid for years,” one person added.

“The Bengals said they don’t care about defense winning championships! They learned nothing from missing the playoffs this year! Just let Ted Higgins go!” added one fan.

It’ll be interesting to see which players the Bengals lose this offseason.