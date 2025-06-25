Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle is one of the best tight ends in the NFL. Kittle, who is 31, is under contract with the 49ers through 2029, when he’ll be 36. Despite his veteran status, Kittle hasn’t considered retirement.

“Literally, [I’m going to play] until I don’t have fun anymore,” Kittle said on Bussin’ with the Boys podcast. “Or if [wife] Claire looks at me and goes, ‘You kinda look like shit out there; you should retire‘. I’ll be like, ‘All right.’

“I don’t know. I think if I get to 35, and it hurts to put pants on in the morning, I think I’ll be like, ‘Ah, this isn’t that much fun anymore,’ and I’ll have a conversation with myself. But I’m feeling great right now.”

Although Kittle plans to keep playing, he does know what he wants to do when he hangs up his cleats and pads.

“I haven’t daydreamed about it or anything like that, but I’m definitely aware that there are potential opportunities and doors that could be open,” he said. “So I’m just excited about that stuff. I would love to do WWE. I think there’s definitely opportunity within that world, and I would love nothing more than to be a part of it.

“My only question mark with that is I so much love being a fan of WWE. I would only do WWE if I bought a ring and practiced my ass off for a long time, so I wouldn’t look like an idiot out there. I’ve been in a WWE ring like three times.

“I don’t know what I’m doing out there. I have an understanding of how it works, but I haven’t moonsaulted off the top rope at WrestleMania like Pat McAfee did.”

In the meantime, Kittle is singularly focused on getting the Niners back to the Super Bowl.