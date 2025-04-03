Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

The Las Vegas Raiders are hoping that by bringing in proven winners, they’ll finally be able to establish a lasting and winning culture after what has felt like decades of futility.

In an effort to ensure this, the Raiders welcomed a pair of legendary NFL figures into the fold: Tom Brady and Pete Carroll. Brady and Carroll have already started to work on turning things around for Las Vegas.

One of their moves reunited Carroll with Geno Smith, whom Carroll coached as the head coach of the Seattle Seahawks. It seems as if the organization has a lot of faith in Smith and what he’ll be able to accomplish if the checkbook is anything to judge by.

“Sources: The #Raiders and QB Geno Smith have agreed to terms on a new deal to better compensate him for his play after the blockbuster trade. Smith gets a 2-year extension in,” reported NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Fans reacted to the news on social media.

“Definitely not mad at a 2 year deal Still gives us the ability to draft a QB without feeling like we need to commit to Geno as a long term answer,” one Raiders fan wrote on Twitter.

“I mean no disrespect to Geno Smith, who is playing the best ball of his career and deserves the money vegas is paying him But we have gotten way too loose with the term ‘blockbuster trade’ if we’re applying it to Geno Smith,” one fan added.

“Hmm maybe Shedeur is out of the cards for the Raiders now,” added another fan.

It’ll be interesting to see how the extension pans out.