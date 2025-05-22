Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The Jets are in Phase Three of their offseason program, and head coach Aaron Glenn is saying something that will be music to their star wide receiver Garrett Wilson’s ears.

“We’re going to give him the ball as much as possible,” Glenn said after Wednesday’s practice, according to the Jets’ official website. “That’s it.”

Garrett Wilson loved hearing what his new head coach had to say.

“It makes me feel great,” Wilson said of Glenn’s statement. “That’s my mindset — whatever I’m going to be a part of as far as the philosophy, I’ll be prepped for that. So to hear that, I’ve got to get my body ready, get on the same page with Justin [Fields], clean up my details.