The Jets are in Phase Three of their offseason program, and head coach Aaron Glenn is saying something that will be music to their star wide receiver Garrett Wilson’s ears.
“We’re going to give him the ball as much as possible,” Glenn said after Wednesday’s practice, according to the Jets’ official website. “That’s it.”
Garrett Wilson loved hearing what his new head coach had to say.
“It makes me feel great,” Wilson said of Glenn’s statement. “That’s my mindset — whatever I’m going to be a part of as far as the philosophy, I’ll be prepped for that. So to hear that, I’ve got to get my body ready, get on the same page with Justin [Fields], clean up my details.
“That’s awesome to hear but there’s a lot of stuff that comes with it that sparks in my head, too.”
Wilson is also excited about the opportunity to play with quarterback Justin Fields, who he knows from his days at the Ohio State University.
“He’s someone I’m familiar with, someone I have a great relationship with, someone that I love just watching him play,” Wilson said. “Since I met Justin, it’s been a pleasure to line up alongside him.
“I didn’t think we’d get that opportunity on this level, so it’s exciting. I’m still taking it in all the way. It’s cool. We’ve been definitely picking up where we left off.”
Wilson is all positivity at the moment and even expressed a desire to finish his career in the Big Apple.
“I’m hopeful I’m a Jet for life and we get this thing rolling and all of our best days are ahead of us,” he said. “I don’t know exactly what that looks like, but I’m going to do my part. And when the time does come and those conversations are being had, I’m going to do my part to make it undeniable.”