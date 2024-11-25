Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images

It appears the Las Vegas Raiders will be without Gardner Minshew for the rest of the season.

During Sunday afternoon’s game against the Denver Broncos, Gardner Minshew sustained an injury that forced him to leave the game. He was unable to return, and it seems he won’t be back for the remainder of the season.

According to a report from Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Minshew is out for the season due to a broken collarbone.

“Raiders QB Gardner Minshew broke his collarbone and is out for the season, sources tell me and @MikeGarafolo. A frustrating end for Minshew,” Rapoport shared in a post on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

Minshew joined the Raiders this offseason as a free agent signee and won the starting job over second-year quarterback Aidan O’Connell during training camp.

Although Minshew struggled early in the season and was benched for O’Connell, he returned to the lineup after O’Connell suffered a thumb injury.

With both Minshew and O’Connell sidelined, the team turned to veteran quarterback Desmond Ridder to finish the game.

The Raiders ultimately lost the game by a final score of 29-19.

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

Ridder, who was signed last month to provide depth following O’Connell’s injury, will likely start until O’Connell is healthy enough to return.

We’ll have to see how Ridder performs after being thrust into the starting role.

[Ian Rapoport]