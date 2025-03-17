Credit: Akron Beacon Journal

It’s always tough when tragedy strikes professional sports, as we often come to think of pro athletes as being invincible or bigger than life. However, at the end of the day, they’re still just human beings.

Unfortunately, the NFL community was reminded about this humanity, as a former Rookie of the Year winner recently passed away.

“The #Vikings are mourning the loss of Paul Flatley. Flatley, a former Vikings receiver and the 1963 AP NFL Rookie of the Year, passed away Saturday at the age of 84,” the Minnesota Vikings tweeted from their official team account on Monday.

Fans reacted to the tragic news on social media.

“Always a sad day when one of the sports legends passes. RIP,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“RIP. One of the best offensive players for the Vikings during the Van Brocklin era. When I met Carl Eller he remarked that Flatley “just had those hands” in a tone of admiration,” another fan added.

“His last words were, “No Rodgers, start the kid” There is NO WAY we can not honor this man’s dying wish!” one fan said cheekily, referencing the Vikings quarterback situation.

Hopefully, Flatley’s family and friends are given as much time as they need to heal.