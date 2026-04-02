Indiana University quarterback Fernando Mendoza speaks to the media at the 2026 NFL Combine.

Reigning Hesiman Trophy winner and national champion Fernando Mendoza is widely expected to be the first selection in the 2026 NFL draft, and he showed why during his pro day at Indiana University.

Representatives from all 32 teams were in attendance to watch Mendoza throw over 50 passes inside the John Mellencamp Pavilion.

“I feel like it went great,” Mendoza said after finishing the workout, according to the Associated Press. “You know quarterbacks have passed, have done shorter pro days than that. However, I just wanted to make sure everybody could showcase their abilities in front of all 32 NFL teams and really run routes that are applicable to the timing we’re going to be running in the NFL.

Mendoza wasn’t perfect on the day, with several passes finding the turf, including a deep ball to Elijah Sarratt that was overthrown by a half yard, but the quarterback knows he isn’t done polishing his game.

“I’m putting all of my efforts toward just trying to be the best quarterback possible for the season,” he said. “But I know at the next level, there’s going to be a lot more snaps under center and that’s a big adjustment.

“I need to get used to that and just the nature of the game. Not only that, the hash (marks) are more condensed and the speed of the game is faster. So all those things, I look forward to learning.”

All in all, Mendoza was appreciative to get to share one final moment on the field on the same side as his teammates.

“I’m putting all of my efforts toward just trying to be the best quarterback possible for the season,” he said. “But I know at the next level, there’s going to be a lot more snaps under center and that’s a big adjustment. I need to get used to that and just the nature of the game. Not only that, the hash (marks) are more condensed and the speed of the game is faster. So all those things, I look forward to learning.”