The Kansas City Chiefs are chasing their third straight Super Bowl victory. The Chiefs haven’t looked like their usual dominant selves at points during the season, but are still sitting at 10-1 and in first place in the AFC playoff race, putting them in a position to secure the coveted first-round bye in the playoffs.

The Chiefs defeated the Carolina Pantehrs 30-27 on Sunday, in a game that was closer than many expected it to be. At one point Kansas City Chiefs Tight end Travis Kelce showed frustration with quarterback Patrick Mahomes after the pair failed to connect on what should’ve been an easy completion.

https://twitter.com/henrycmckenna/status/1860763706537148496

Arguably, the incompletion was on Kelce, who has at times not looked diminished form the caliber of player he’s been throughout his career. Many fans think that Kelce’s decline in production is a result of his partying lifestyle with pop sensation Taylor Swift, who he has been publicly dating for over a year.

Fans on social media made is clear that they are not happy about the effects Kelce’s relationship with Swift might be having on the football field.

“Maybe if he didn’t spend all off season touring with his gf he wouldn’t be struggling as much this yr,” one fan said on Twitter.

“Kelce decided to focus on commercials and game shows and dating Taylor swift for clicks instead of practicing the game of football. Sad!” one fan added.

“Travis isn’t Travis rn. His mind has gone Swiftie,” one fan added.

“we know know swift ruins men. Kelce is not immune to poor play,” one fan added.

Hopefully, Travis can reclaim his previous for. If not, either his role in the offense or his relationship with Swift may find itself on the rocks.