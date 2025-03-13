As NFL fans have become accustomed to, Aaron Rodgers has decided to take his time with his offseason decision-making. The two franchises that the quarterback has been most heavily linked to have been the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Giants.

However, it appears at least one of those franchises has had enough of waiting and decided to make a move for another quarterback. The Pittsburgh Steelers have elected to bring a familiar face back into the building, according to one prominent league insider.

“A Steel City reunion: QB Mason Rudolph has agreed to a two-year, $8 million deal with $4.5 million to return to the #Steelers, sources tell me and (Ian Rapoport). Rudolph mulled multiple offers, including a return to the #Titans, but was motivated to head back to Pittsburgh,” reported NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

Rapoport then followed up with what the Steelers’ next move will be.

“QB news for the #Steelers. And now… we wait to see about some other QB news in Pittsburgh (or New York).”

Fans reacted to the news on social media.

“Nah this solidifies Mason Rudolph as the Steelers starter, Rodgers will have to find somewhere else,” one fan speculated on Twitter.

“Omar had no plans on signing Mason before the Rogers situation was resolved. Perhaps that means Rogers made his choice,” another fan added.

It’ll be interesting to see who the Steelers’ starter is by the time Week One is here.