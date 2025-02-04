Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The Kansas City Chiefs are looking to stand alone as the greatest dynasty in NFL history. If they can beat the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, they’ll be the only team to have ever won three straight Super Bowls.

A should be expected after such an impressive run of dominance, many fans and pundits view the Chiefs as the villains of the league and are rooting for their reign of terror to end.

Star tight end Travis Kelce has made it clear that he loves being the bad guy, as he let the nation know on his podcast, New Heights, during the build-up to the Super Bowl.

“I love it,” Kelce said. “At one point in time, it wasn’t that. I was the ‘do you feel bad for ‘em guys.’ I’m enjoying doing this with the guys together. The guys that we have in there because it just makes us even more of a family. You just circle the wagons.

“When people are saying whatever they want, you just band together and it makes you appreciate more of what you have because people want what you have.”

While they’re usually on the same page, quarterback Patrick Mahomes is pushing back on any embrace of the villain role, according to Pro Football Talk.

“I don’t even think it’s embracing being the villains,” Mahomes said. “We embrace who we are, and we believe we play the game the right way. We believe that we play with a lot of heart and a lot of passion for the game and then we win football games.

“If winning football games makes you a villain, we’re gonna keep going out there and doing it.”

Fans reacted to the Mahomes’ statement on social media.

“So Eagles are the good guys? Sirianni is our hero! Dont understand this villains stuff! Mahomes is 1 of the most valuable players in the history of sports! Turned KC into a dynasty & he’s still in his 20s! Chiefs trailed in the 2nd half in so many games, & Mahomes keeps winning!” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“There not villains. People are just tired of seeing them cause its annoying and cheesy,” one fan added.

“Lol at the Eagles being the ‘good guys’ but Go Birds!” another fan wrote.

It’ll be interesting to see if the Chiefs can pull off the three-peat.