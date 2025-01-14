Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Falcons had one of the most head-scratching years in the NFL in 2024. After signing veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins to an enormous contract in the offseason, the Falcons drafted quarterback Michel Penix out of Washington in the first round.

The on-the-field happenings were just as confusing in Atlanta. After starting the year strong, Cousins struggled as things unfolded and was eventually replaced by Penix as the team’s starter. The defense struggled throughout the season as well, which ultimately led to the dismissal of the team’s defensive coordinator.

Now, in an attempt to restore some normalcy to the organization, the Falcons are looking for their next defensive coordinator, and they have their sights set on one name in particular.

“The Falcons are interviewing Michigan DC and longtime NFL coach Wink Martindale for their vacant defensive coordinator position,” reported CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones.

Fans reacted to the news on social media.

“Color me shocked. Even in a down year, everyone wants what Michigan football has,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“Please no. One, leave my Wolverines alone, and secondly, he’s not that great in the NFL anymore,” one fan added.

“Wink can use that tape from the Ohio State v Michigan game to seal the deal. After Michigan held Ohio State back for 4 quarters, Ohio State has basically (dominated) every opponent since then,” someone else offered.

It’ll be interesting to see if Martindale makes the jump back to the NFL after a season at the collegiate level.