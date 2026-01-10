Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Falcons are making sweeping organizational changes this offseason. The Falcons got things started by firing head coach Raheem Morris and general manager Terry Fontenot.

Now, owner Arthur Blank has made his next move, appointing franchise legend Matt Ryan as the team’s new president of football, a role added to the organization only recently.

“Arthur gave me the chance of a lifetime almost 20 years ago, and he’s done it again today,” Ryan said in a statement, per ESPN. “While I appreciate the time I had with the Colts and with CBS, I’ve always been a Falcon. It feels great to be home. I could not be more excited, grateful, or humbled by this new opportunity.

“I began my career with a singular goal: to do right by the Blank family, the Falcons organization, the city of Atlanta, and especially our fans. My commitment to the success of this franchise has not changed. I’m beyond ready to help write a new chapter of excellence.”

Ryan will lead the searches for Atlanta’s next head coach and general manager, whom he’ll oversee after their hiring.

“Throughout his remarkable 14-year career in Atlanta, Matt’s leadership, attention to detail, knowledge of the game and unrelenting drive to win made him the most successful player in our franchise’s history,” Blank said in a statement.

“I am confident those same qualities will be a tremendous benefit to our organization as he steps into this new role. From his playing days to his time as an analyst at CBS, Matt has always been a student of the game, and he brings an astute understanding of today’s NFL, as well as unique knowledge of our organization and this market. I have full confidence and trust in Matt as we strive to deliver a championship caliber team for Atlanta and Falcons fans everywhere.”