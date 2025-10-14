Feb 5, 2024; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta Falcons helmet on the table before Raheem Morris is introduced as the new head coach of the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Falcons are looking to take the next step and show the rest of the NFL that they’re a serious playoff contender in the NFC. Atlanta took a major step in doing that on Monday night with their defeat of the Atlanta Falcons.

It’s something that young starting quarterback Michael Penix Jr. is well aware of.

“It showed that we’re one of the ones,” Penix said about defeating Buffalo, according to ESPN. “This team is really good. This team is really legit.”

The Falcons haven’t made the playoffs since 2017, and head coach Raheem Morris is not shying away from the franchise’s desire to turn things around.

“There is no secret,” Moris said. “We want to be a playoff organization. We want to be able to go compete in those types of games, and we played one tonight, and there’s going to be no secret. Nobody is going to shy away from those moments. We’ve got to go do it, but those are the moments you want. Those are the moments you strive for.

“Those are the things you dream about from a coaching standpoint, a playing standpoint, an ownership standpoint — all of those things we want to be a part of, and I think that was just something that we wanted to go out there and show tonight.”

What’s scary is that Penix still feels like the Falcons haven’t hit their stride on the year.

“I feel like it is going to be a scary sight whenever we figure it out and all play together and play a full game and not just one good half.”