Near the end of the 2024-25 season, the Atlanta Falcons made the tough decision to move on from Kirk Cousins as their starter in favor of rookie quarterback Michael Penix Jr. But despite this, Cousins remains confident that he has plenty left in the tank.
Moving forward, it seems like Penix Jr. will at the very least get the first crack at starting again in 2025. This of course leaves Cousins without a clear opportunity at starting unless he is traded elsewhere.
During a recent appearance on Good Morning Football, Cousins acknowledged the situation he finds himself in in Atlanta, making it clear that he believes he has “a lot of good football left” in him, whether it be in Atlanta or elsewhere.
“I definitely feel like I have a lot of good football left in me,” Cousins said of his Falcons future. “Time will tell. It’s still kind of uncertain. We’ll get to March and know a lot more. But I think the focus for me really is getting healthy. That’s really my focus is I gotta get healthy.
Cousins also admitted that his main goal is to get healthy for 2025, which wasn’t always the case this past season.
“I’m no good to the Falcons, I’m no good to a team if I’m not feeling really good. That’s really where my focus has been through January and February now that the season has wound down, really taking all the time I can to get my body feeling really good.”
Cousins of course does have a track record of playing some great football when put in the right situation. Notably, he has been named to the Pro Bowl in four of his 13 years in the NFL.
However, with a year removed from suffering a torn Achilles at the age of 36, it is perhaps a fair to question whether he will ever look the same as he did in his prime before the injury.
On paper, there are a number of teams like the New Orleans Saints, New York Giants, Tennessee Titans, and Cleveland Browns who could all be in the market for a veteran quarterback like Cousins. So chances are, he will receive an opportunity to play somewhere next season.
Only time will tell where that could potentially be. But don’t expect for Cousins to sit on the sideline all that much in 2025 assuming he comes into the season healthy.