Feb 5, 2024; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta Falcons helmet on the table before Raheem Morris is introduced as the new head coach of the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Near the end of the 2024-25 season, the Atlanta Falcons made the tough decision to move on from Kirk Cousins as their starter in favor of rookie quarterback Michael Penix Jr. But despite this, Cousins remains confident that he has plenty left in the tank.

Moving forward, it seems like Penix Jr. will at the very least get the first crack at starting again in 2025. This of course leaves Cousins without a clear opportunity at starting unless he is traded elsewhere.

During a recent appearance on Good Morning Football, Cousins acknowledged the situation he finds himself in in Atlanta, making it clear that he believes he has “a lot of good football left” in him, whether it be in Atlanta or elsewhere.

“I definitely feel like I have a lot of good football left in me,” Cousins said of his Falcons future. “Time will tell. It’s still kind of uncertain. We’ll get to March and know a lot more. But I think the focus for me really is getting healthy. That’s really my focus is I gotta get healthy. Cousins also admitted that his main goal is to get healthy for 2025, which wasn’t always the case this past season.