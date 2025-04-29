Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

The Atlanta Falcons made the shocking decision to draft Michael Penix Jr. in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft shortly after signing veteran Kirk Cousins to a massive contract in free agency.

Unsurprisingly, the first-round quarterback eventually usurped Cousins as the team’s starter last season, and Cousins is unhappy with the situation and is looking for an opportunity to start elsewhere.

However, despite the Falcons having as expensive a backup quarterback as imaginable, the organization isn’t feeling any rush to ship Cousins out of town.

“We have to be patient there and we always we’re open with not just talking about Kirk, but with really anybody on our roster,” Falcons GM Terry Fontenot said, according to Pro Football Talk.

“You know, we have a lot of those calls with — I’ve probably talked to already six or seven GMs, since the draft ended, and they’re talking about their roster. We’re talking about our roster because after you get through the draft, that shifts some things in terms of needs and surplus and all that.

“And so we’re always patient with those types of things because if something comes to us with Kirk or any other player that makes sense and it’s going to help this team, then we’re going to be aggressive and we’re going to do it.

“And if it’s not something that’s going to ultimately help this team, we always have to ask that question: Is it the best for the Atlanta Falcons or this organization? And if it is, we’re going to be willing to do it. But all that communication is always ongoing.”

One destination that remains on the table for Cousins is the Pittsburgh Steelers, who still have not agreed to terms with Aaron Rodgers.