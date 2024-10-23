Sep 8, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) stands on the sidelines before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

After a promising start to his career, Houston Texans quarterback CJ Stroud appears to be flaming out like most Ohio State products in the NFL.

Houston lost to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, and Stroud had the worst game of his young career. He went 10-for-21 and mustered a measly 86 yards passing. Thanks to an NFL expert, we have a better idea of what happened to Stroud.

“Looked at C.J. Stroud’s career worst day to see what caused it. (Texans) OL easy to blame,” expert Sam Warren tweeted on Tuesday. “Stroud’s 4 sacks matched season-high and 48.3% pressure was highest of his career. Struggled again with stunts and disguised pressure from (Packers). But they weren’t the only culprit.”

Warren went on to detail many of the glaring holes in Stroud’s ability, including the following: “Stroud looked uncharacteristically unnerved and took ownership of that.”

Fans reacted to the news that Stroud might be just like every other Ohio State quarterback in the NFL.

“Is it possible that the Packers defense is pretty good? I mean they are trying to win just as much as the Texans. If not for the turnovers that game ends in a Green Bay blowout. I understand the Texans were missing several starters, but Packers were better,” one fan said on Twitter.

“If a fan could see a blitz every Third down by halftime why come the OC can’t? BOBBY MADE ZERO ADJUSTMENTS TO ANYTHING WE SAW THE FIRST HALF. 3 POINTS IN THE 2ND IS COMICAL,” one fan added.

“So nothing about the horrible play calling? Just putting the blame on Stroud and the Oline?” one fan asked.

“Slowik very lucky the run game was working or else it would’ve been very very ugly for the Texans. The O-line the coach and the OC are the biggest culprits and all deserve the blame for the offense being terrible,” one fan added.

“Defenses have adjusted now it is Slowick and Stroud’s turn to adjust,” a fan added.

It seems fans are a little in denial about Stroud’s limitations and want to blame the coaches. Interestingly, the experts have come to a different conclusion.

