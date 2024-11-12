Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Browns have struggled in just about every way imaginable this season.

The Browns’ defense has been closer to average after last year’s unit was historically elite, and offense and special teams have been nightmares. Quarterback Deshaun Watson went down with a season-ending Achilles rupture and after leading Cleveland to an improbable win against the Baltimore Ravens, his replacement, Jameis Winston, struggled in the Browns’ subsequent game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Now, one Cleveland area ESPN employee thinks there’s a quarterback on another team who may be a candidate to help Cleveland turn things around.

ESPN Cleveland’s Tony Grossi recently aired his opinion that New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones, who has struggled to find consistent success in New York, could help turn things around on Lake Erie.

.@TonyGrossi thinks that Daniel Jones could be a viable option for the Browns next season 😯 pic.twitter.com/SLmLxZclDf — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) November 11, 2024

Fans reacted to the shocking take on social media.

“As crazy as it sounds Browns need a bridge QB that they can actually afford. Their options will be slim and won’t be great ones,” one fan said on Twitter.

“This franchise can’t develop QB’s, he won’t get any better here,” one fan added.

“Good lord, my greatest social media accomplishment was the day Grossi blocked me so I didn’t have to hear this kind of nonsense. “A prominent national blah blah blah…” that’s your argument for this take? Someone else said it? Unreal,” one fan added.

“If you are not blocked by Grossi, then you are not a Browns fan,” one fan added.

As wild as it seems right now, Jones may be just what the Browns need as they transition to what may finally be their franchise quarterback.