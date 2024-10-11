Jan 30, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; FOX Sports sideline reporter Erin Andrews during the NFC Championship Game between the Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Erin Andrews has been among the most popular sideline reporters in the NFL for years.

Andrews has the job down to a science and is always prepared to stun viewers for the biggest games of the week. But it seems even Andrews is susceptible to the occasional blunder.

Andrews appeared on a podcast with Charissa Thompson and discussed wearing an all-black outfit in the blistering fun. Judging from what Andrews said, it was as miserable as you’d expect.

“I went all black because the week before I went all white and it’s like, ‘I can’t do it again,'” she said.

“And I was like, ‘eh, how back is it really going to be?’ The problem was the sun was just at my back. So it’s like I could feel the drops [of sweat] just going down.

And then my *** was on fire because my pants were a little thicker. It was black. It was hot. I had my phone in my *** pocket. My phone is like overheating .”

It’s a shocking admission, considering it’s hard to imagine anyone with more expertise in dressing for the weather, but everyone makes mistakes now and again.

It’ll be interesting to see what Andrews wears this weekend as she looks to get back on track.