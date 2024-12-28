Sep 6, 2024; Sao Paulo, BRA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) runs during the first half against the Green Bay Packers at Neo Quimica Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Philadelphia Eagles star Saquon Barkley is in the midst of one of the more historic seasons in recent memory. But one NFL legend is seemingly hoping that Barkley regresses just a bit down the stretch of the year.

Barkley, who currently sits at 1,838 rushing yards on the season, needs 268 more yards in the final two weeks of the year to break the NFL single-season rushing record set by Hall of Fame running back Eric Dickerson.

While fans are certainly hoping that Barkley is able to make history and break the record, Eric Dickerson is hoping that his record will stand for a little longer.

In a statement to the Los Angeles Times earlier this week, Dickerson didn’t mince words about how he isn’t exactly eager to see Barkley potentially break his record.

“I don’t think he’ll break it. But if he breaks it, he breaks it,” Dickerson told the Los Angeles Times. “Do I want him to break it? Absolutely not. I don’t pull no punches on that.

“But I’m not whining about it. He had 17 games to do it? Hey, football is football. That’s the way I look at it. If he’s fortunate to get over 2,000 yards and get the record, it’s a great record to have.”

It’s fairly understandable as to why Dickerson feels this way. Anytime you hold the record of being the best at anything in life, you want that accomplishment to live on forever.

However, records are made to be broken. And Barkley perhaps has the best chance of breaking the record of anyone in recent memory.

The Eagles are set to face off against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 17 and the New York Giants in Week 18.

Both teams currently rank inside the bottom 10 in the NFL in rushing yards allowed on defense. And Barkley in particular has dominated both teams this season, with a combined 242 rushing yards against the two teams earlier in the year.

