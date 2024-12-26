Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Falcons face a vitally important game against the Washington Commanders this week, and it sounds like they are bringing in a new quarterback to try and help the team prepare.

According to a report from Tori McElhaney of the Atlanta Falcons team website, the team has signed quarterback Emory Jones to the practice squad to help the team prepare for this week’s game against the Commanders.

As McElhaney reports, Jones’ role will be to simulate Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels during practice.

“The Falcons have signed QB Emory Jones to the practice squad. A team representative said Atlanta did so to use Jones on the scout team at practice this week to better simulate Jayden Daniels’ skill set,” McElhaney said in a post on X, the social media website that was formerly known as Twitter.

Jones, who played at Florida, Arizona State, and Cincinnati before going undrafted in the 2024 NFL Draft, is much more of a dual-threat option than the other players on the Falcons roster.

Behind starter Michael Penix Jr. is former starting quarterback Kirk Cousins and third-string quarterback Nathan Peterman, neither of whom are capable runners.

Bringing in Jones gives the Falcons defense a better chance to prepare for what they will see against Daniels and the Commanders.

Jones – who is originally from the Atlanta area – is unlikely to have a long future with the team, but he will have a chance to help them in a unique way this week.

We’ll have to see how the team prepares.

[Tori McElhaney]