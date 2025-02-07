Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The 2025 Pro Football Hall of Fame Class was revealed on Thursday night at the NFL Honors ceremony, and one major name didn’t find themselves there.

A four-man class of Antonio Gates, Eric Allen, Jared Allen, and Sterling Sharpe will be inducted later this summer in Canton. But one name, among many, who won’t be enshrined is legendary quarterback Eli Manning.

Manning led an illustrious career with the New York Giants, and won two Super Bowls, including their incredible upset of the 18-0 New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLII. But, despite those successes, Manning won’t get in on the first ballot.

The Giants legend spoke to Jamie Erdahl of Good Morning Football on Friday. Manning discussed the snub, and revealed that he’s “at peace” with what happened. The vibes weren’t there, he said.

Eli Manning on HOF "snub" to @JamieErdahl on @gmfb OT: "I had a feeling it wasn't going to be my night, and I understand that. I'm totally at peace. It's not gonna change my outlook on my career and how I feel about it." — Jeremy Bergman (@JABergman) February 7, 2025

“I had a feeling it wasn’t going to be my night, and I understand that,” Manning told Erdahl, via Jeremy Bergman. “I’m totally at peace. It’s not gonna change my outlook on my career and how I feel about it.”

At the end of the day, that’s what’s important after all. If Manning is at peace, then he has every right to feel how he does. Heck, even if he wasn’t, he’d have every right. But Eli stirring things up would be surprising. So his reaction fits the bill.

Manning and others will have to wait their turn again next year. Some serious contenders for the Hall of Fame will emerge next year, including legends Larry Fitzgerald and Drew Brees.

So we’ll have to wait and see how long it takes for Eli to get into Canton. For now, things are copacetic.