Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes is arguably the best quarterback in the league as he leads his team to a third consecutive Super Bowl appearance. But it sounds like Philadelphia Eagles star defensive tackle Jalen Carter thinks they have an answer for him.

During Super Bowl Opening Night on Monday night, Jalen Carter was asked how he and the Eagles could stop Patrick Mahomes, and he certainly did not shy away from the question.

“One thing is to sack him,” Carter said according to Pro Football Talk.

Over the past couple of seasons, Carter has emerged as one of the most dominant interior pass rushers in the NFL. It’s clear that he wants to make an impact on this game.

“If we do that or get him off his game, I think we’re going to have a good game,” Carter said.

Heading into the game, Carter said that he trusts the gameplan from Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio against Mahomes and the Chiefs offense.

“I’m very confident. Coach Vic got us here and I’m pretty sure he’s going to finish us off right,” Carter said.

We’ll have to see whether or not Carter can live up to these strong words.