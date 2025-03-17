Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Eagles signed a former New York Giant on Monday.

Philadelphia agreed to terms with EDGE Azeez Ojulari, who’d spent the first four seasons of his career in East Rutherford.

Like Saquon Barkley, Ojulari will trade his blue jersey for a green one next year as he moves down the Turnpike to the dominant team in the NFC East.

The Eagles announced the deal on X on Monday evening.

Ojulari will find himself around likeminded teammates in Philadelphia. Ojulari attended the University of Georgia before he entered the NFL and the Eagles have an abundance of former Dawgs. Especially on defense, with Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis standing out. Same for linebackers Nakobe Dean and Nolan Smith.

So in other words, Ojulari follows a similar path that the Eagles have gone down before on defense.

Philly won the Super Bowl this year thanks to a dominant effort on defense. The Eagles used their sheer will to frustrate and make life worse for Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. A 40-22 beatdown later, and the Eagles won their second Super Bowl in franchise history.

Ojulari will hope to lead the team to a second consecutive Super Bowl next year and the third in franchise history. We’ll see if the Eagles can continue to reign as the NFC’s best in the 21st century.