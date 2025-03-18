Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; A Philadelphia Eagles player’s helmet rests on the field after Super Bowl LIX against the Kansas City Chiefs at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

The Philadelphia Eagles dominated the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl, winning by a final score of 40-22. However, next year’s Eagles team will look considerably different, as the roster has faced significant turnover via free agency and the trade market.

Those aren’t the only things responsible for changes to the Eagles’ roster. Franchise legend Brandon Graham, who spent his entire career in Philadelphia, announced his retirement on Tuesday via press conference.

“I could not be happier with the way my career played out, the love I’ve gotten, and the success the Eagles have had as an organization,” Graham said, according to the Eagless’ official website. “For real, it has been a dream come true.”

“One of the best to ever wear the midnight green,” the Eagles said on Twitter after Graham’s announcement. “Thank you for 15 incredible seasons, Brandon Graham. Congratulations on an amazing NFL career.”

Chairman and CEO Jeffrey Lurie also released a statement.

“Without question, Brandon Graham is the embodiment of everything you would want in a Philadelphia Eagle. He’s a special player and a special person. It’s only fitting that he has played in more games than anyone else in the history of our franchise.

“Over the course of his 15-year career, he produced so many memorable moments, both on and off the field. His 76.5 sacks are the third-highest total ever by an Eagle and, of course, he will forever be remembered for his game-changing play in Super Bowl 52, but it was the way he played the game and the way he carried himself that earned him the love and respect of his coaches, teammates, and fans. The positive energy he brought every day was infectious, whether it was a practice, a game, or just walking around the building. Anyone who has had the pleasure of interacting with him would tell you that it’s impossible to have a bad day after being in his presence. Make no mistake, he was also a tough, physical, and talented player who has played an integral role in the success we’ve had over the years.

“In addition to being one of our all-time greats on the field, Brandon has always represented this organization and the City of Philadelphia with exemplary leadership, integrity, and class. “Along with his trademark smile and warm demeanor, he treats everyone with respect and has been incredibly giving of himself to others, which is among the many reasons why he was a two-time Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award nominee. Of all the things that make him special though, it is Brandon’s character and gracious nature that have always stood out to me the most. We could not be prouder of the player, person, and family man that Brandon has become.