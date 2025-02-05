Nov 20, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; A general view of a Philadelphia Eagles helmet against the Kansas City Chiefs prior to a game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Both the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs appear to be entirely focused on their upcoming Super Bowl LIX on Sunday night. But momentarily, one Eagles star took his focus off the game to reflect on his NFL mortality, admitting that his career is likely close to over.

Star cornerback Darius Slay has been excellent since joining the Eagles in 2020, being named to the Pro Bowl three times in his five years in Philadelphia.

Nothing on the field has indicated that Slay has any signs of slowing down as a player. In fact, he has been a crucial part of the Eagles’ postseason run, with one interception in the team’s three postseason games thus far.

However, Slay openly admitted that while he does plan on playing for the Eagles in 2025, that will likely be his final year in the NFL.

“Next year will most likely be my last. I would love for it to be with the Philadelphia Eagles,” said Slay via Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post.

The Eagles do have a pair of excellent rookie cornerbacks in Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean who will likely have no problem carrying the reigns in Philadelphia for years to come.

However, losing a locker room presense as valuable as Slay after next season will certainly be something that the Eagles will need to prepare for in the next couple of offseasons.

Regardless of whether Slay does ultimately retire after next season, he seems to be staying focused on the task at hand at the moment, defeating the Kansas City Chiefs and securing his first Super Bowl championship.